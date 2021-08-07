Lagos fire fighters handled 2,700 emergencies in two years

The Lagos State Government has said that its state fire service responded to 2,700 distress calls from July 2019 till date. The government also said that it has increased its manpower with the employment of additional 100 fire fighters, assuring that response time to fire incidents would now be swifter and professionally handled. The state’s Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, disclosed this at the passing out parade of the newly trained 100 firemen (squad 21) and the decoration of Mrs. Margaret Abimbola Adeseye as the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, held at Ikeja Fire Station. He said that the occasion was a testimony to the determination and dedication of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to provide employment opportunities for the teeming youths of the State and also guarantee the safety of lives and property. Bamgbose-Martins who said that the newly employed officers have been given requisite training, enjoined the Fire Fighters to be dedicated and committed to the THEMES Agenda of the State government in order to guarantee the safety of lives and property.
Related Articles
FRSC begins vehicles safety checking in Lagos today
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command has concluded arrangements to commence free safety checks on vehicles within the state. The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide said all commands within the state would commence a 4-day free exercise from today to assist motorists in detecting faults in their vehicles. Ogungbemide said that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We are ready to defend Yorubaland – Gani Adams
Following the instruction by the minister of defence that Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits and armed herdsmen, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said such call is clearly an official endorsement of self defence. He also feared that the situation if not addressed signals a grievous national crisis. In a communiqué […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate queries health ministry over N4.6bn Ebola fund
The Senate has queried the Federal Ministry of Health over alleged mismanagement of N4.6 billion fund, appropriated to tackle the Ebola scourge by the Goodluck Jonathan administration. The Office of the Auditor General of the Federation had queried the health ministry over the alleged fund mismanagement and forward same to the Senate for legislative […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)