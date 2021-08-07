News

Lagos fire fighters handled 2,700 emergencies in two years

The Lagos State Government has said that its state fire service responded to 2,700 distress calls from July 2019 till date. The government also said that it has increased its manpower with the employment of additional 100 fire fighters, assuring that response time to fire incidents would now be swifter and professionally handled. The state’s Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, disclosed this at the passing out parade of the newly trained 100 firemen (squad 21) and the decoration of Mrs. Margaret Abimbola Adeseye as the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, held at Ikeja Fire Station. He said that the occasion was a testimony to the determination and dedication of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to provide employment opportunities for the teeming youths of the State and also guarantee the safety of lives and property. Bamgbose-Martins who said that the newly employed officers have been given requisite training, enjoined the Fire Fighters to be dedicated and committed to the THEMES Agenda of the State government in order to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

