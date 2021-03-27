Metro & Crime

Lagos: Fire guts 7 vehicles on Otedola Bridge

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Saturday, when fire gutted seven vehicles on Otedola Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
It could not be confirmed if there were casualties, but the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.
According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the fire has been doused by a rescue team and men of Lagos Fire Service.
He said: “Mop up is being concluded at about 6a.m. Saturday and recovery effort ongoing.”
The incident caused a massive gridlock on the ever busy road.

