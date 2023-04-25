Metro & Crime

Lagos Fire Service Rescues 8-Year-Old Boy From Canal 

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has rescued eight years old boy, Onyeka Umeh who fell into a canal in the Ejigbo area of the state.

According to the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Adeseye Margaret, the boy fell into open water at the end of Pastor Ojediran Street behind Oba’s Palace; Ejigbo, area of the state.

She said immediately the agency received a distress call which was alerted at about 3:20 pm had Ejigbo Fire Station and the Agency’s Rescue Crew mobilized to salvage the sinking boy from the canal.

The boy was rescued and eventually handed over to the Police from Ejigbo Division to reunite with his family.

She said: ” Umeh alongside a friend was picking pet bottles among others around the canal before trailing it to his sinking spot while his companion raised the alarm leading to his eventual rescue alive.

“It is instructive to keep a close tab on our children and wards and provide the much-needed guidance to preserving their safety.”

