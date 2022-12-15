News

Lagos firms, others receive Environmental Awards from FG

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday gave 16 organisations, including Chi Limited and UAC Foods Plc in Lagos State, the National Environmental Compliance Award, 2022 in recognition of their adherence to environmental standards, laws, and regulations of the country. The President used the occasion to reiterate his administration’s commitment to a healthy environment for Nigerians. He was represented at the inaugural National Environmental Compliance Awards (NECA) by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. President Buhari said in his keynote address that NECA had been elevated to a presidential award to “underline the importance of our environment, its sustainability, and because of the belief that a healthy and sustainable environment can improve the security of our country in the face of global security challenges triggered by the impact of climate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump Jr.’s girlfriend tests positive

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

One of President Donald Trump’s top campaign fundraisers – and the girlfriend of his son Donald Trump Jr. – tested positive for coronavirus on Friday in South Dakota hours before Trump gave a speech at Mount Rushmore.   “After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure,” said Sergio Gor, chief of staff […]
News Top Stories

Oil prices crash on renewed Omicron panic

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade WITH AGENCY REPORTS

Crude oil prices took a dive yesterday morning with WTI crashing six per cent on the day as fresh Omicron fears spooked the market.   At 11:32 a.m. EDT, WTI crude was trading at $66.44, down $4.42 (-6.24%) on the day, with Brent crude trading at $69.69, down $3.83 (5.21%) per barrel as traders fear […]
News Top Stories

Ogoni land: 10 yrs after, Shell agrees to pay N45.9bn penalty

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…in compliance with court ruling on oil spillage Multi-national oil company, Shell Petroleum Company yesterday agreed before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to pay a compensation sum of N45.9 billion to the people of Ogoni in Rivers State. The said sum is to compensate the people of Ogoni for the losses suffered during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica