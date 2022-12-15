Lagos firms, others receive Environmental Awards from FG

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday gave 16 organisations, including Chi Limited and UAC Foods Plc in Lagos State, the National Environmental Compliance Award, 2022 in recognition of their adherence to environmental standards, laws, and regulations of the country. The President used the occasion to reiterate his administration’s commitment to a healthy environment for Nigerians. He was represented at the inaugural National Environmental Compliance Awards (NECA) by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. President Buhari said in his keynote address that NECA had been elevated to a presidential award to “underline the importance of our environment, its sustainability, and because of the belief that a healthy and sustainable environment can improve the security of our country in the face of global security challenges triggered by the impact of climate.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...