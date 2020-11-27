Business

Lagos, FirstBank partner on access to healthcare

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has partnered with First Bank of Nigeria Limited to utilise its over 13,000 Firstmonie Agents as payment channels for the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS).

In a press release, FirstBank said that the General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, made the disclosure during the flag off of the partnership in Alausa, saying that the partnership became necessary to facilitate ease of health insurance premium transactions for residents, especially at the grassroots. She noted that First- Bank was selected for the partnership in recognition of its effectiveness, efficiency and large clientele base.

“The agency realised that not all residents can go to the bank or use online platforms for the payment of their health insurance premiums, hence the Agency identified the need for other payment platforms such as the Firstmonie Agents,” Dr. Zamba explained.

Asserting that the partnership would avail residents the opportunity to pay either N40,000 annually for family plan or N8,500 annually for individual plan through any of the Firstmonie Agents, the general manager said that once the insurance premium is paid before 25th of every month, such enrollee can receive care from the first day of the following month at any public or private hospital of their choice within the scheme’s network of providers.

