Lagos fish demand hits 400,000 metric tonnes

…registers 8,844 fishermen in 325 fishing communities

The Lagos State Government on Thursday said that demand for fish in the state has risen to 400,000 metric tonnes, saying that it has registered a total of 8,844 fishermen in 164 Fishermen Co-operative Societies in 325 fishing communities across the state.

The government also said that it had identified 3,600 fish farmers and 26,500 processors in the Value Chain, saying that it will increase its fish production by at least 60,000 metric tonnes to bridge the huge deficit in order to meet the state’s demand for fish. Briefing journalists on state of fish production in the state as part of activities to unveil the forthcoming Lagos Seafood Festival coming on Sunday, December 13, 2020, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, said that the state currently produces about 174,000 metric tonnes of fish annually while the current demand stood at over 400,000 metric tonnes, hence the need to address the huge deficit of over 226,000metric tonnes.

She said that the additional 60,000 metric tonnes of fish would include both fingerlings and table size production to what already exists in Lagos. Olusanya said: “The target in terms of production currently is to increase our production.

The demand for fish in Lagos is well over 400,000 metric tonnes and what we are producing as a State is roughly at about 174,000 metric tonnes so there is a huge deficit of about 226,000 metric tonnes. “In terms of the target, we just ended our five-year master plan roadmap strategy document which will be unveiled by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the plan is to cover the deficit by a certain percentage. “Already, the Lagos Aquaculture Center for Excellence which was mentioned during Mr Governor’s budget reading states that for the project alone, we should be adding over 60,000 metric tonnes of fish, both fingerlings and table size production to what exists already in Lagos

