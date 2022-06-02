Lagos fishing communities get solar coldroom, dryer

Determined to improve the preservation of sea foods in the country, the Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF) has launched a solar cold room and drying room in two Lagos coastal communities. The forum said the climate-smart processor system would enable the coastal communities to increase production and maximize profit. Speaking at the launch of the pilot project in Langbasa and Sagbokoji communities in Lagos State, NEF Business Coordinator, Adebayo Adegoke, said the project was designed to help coastal communities improve their fishing activities.

Adegoke also said the programme would help the communities preserve their fishes, maximize profit and reduce lost. He said: “Fishing is the economic mainstay in many coastal communities of Lagos and Nigeria only produces about 30 per cent of the fishes needed by its teeming population, thus creating a huge demand gap. “Fish production is characterised by wastages due to inadequate preservation systems and unsustainable processing methods. “Fish farmers in coastal areas such as Sagbokoji and Langbasa experience huge post-harvest losses from the moment the fishes are caught till they get to the final consumers. This is as a result of the lack of adequate fish processing and preservation facilities.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...