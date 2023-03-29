Lagos fixes April 1 to discontinue 50% slash in bus fares

The Lagos State Government yesterday announced that it would discontinue the 50 per cent reduction in the fares of the buses owned by the state by April 1.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), said fares of the state-owned buses would return to a 100 per cent rate on April 1. Recall that on February 8, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had announced a 50 per cent reduction in the prices of all state-owned transport services.

The governor said the measures were initiated owing to the hardship faced by residents over petrol and cash scarcity. However, LAMATA’s statement also announced the provision of food banks in vulnerable places in the state. The statement reads: “With effect from Saturday, April 1, bus fare on all regulated buses — BRT, standard and FLM — shall revert to 100 per cent rate.

“Lagos state governor, Babajide Olusola SanwoOlu, had on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, approved a 50% slash in bus fares following the cash crunch brought about by the recent currency swap.

“Following the Supreme Court and Federal Government’s pronouncements on the use of old notes along- side the new notes and re- turn of stability to the sys- tem, the 50 per cent rebate is hereby discontinued.”

