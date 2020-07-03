Metro & Crime

Lagos fixes Aug 3 for partial resumption of schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced August 3 for resumption of schools in the state.

Announcing the date at a media briefing on Friday, Sanwo-Olu said the resumption is for those in SSS 3 and Tech III.

According to the governor, the decision was taken after a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector.

“We just finished a very long meeting with various stakeholders in the education sector. That is what has kept us for the past two hours. And so, for the avoidance of doubt, students impacted by this directive would be in the transitional class of JSS 3, SSS 3 and Tech III, the technical schools three, as well,” he said.

“The commencement date for this would be from Monday, August 3, 2020. SSS 3 and Tech III will start. But for JSS 3, we’ll wait for another one or two weeks and we’ll see how we’ve taken the first set of Tech 3 and SSS 3 before they now subsequently would open.

“This permitted opening would apply only to day schooling; no boarding activity of any sort is permitted at this time.

“School authorities are expected to spend this period, between now and August 3, to prepare themselves well and get the right directives from our ministry of education and the quality assurance office under the ministry of education.”

For students in tertiary institutions, the governor said “they’ll continue to enjoy their online academic activities”, until the state takes a decision on physical resumption.

“I know that some of them are also conversing with us on if some final year students would be allowed to have physical opening. That modality, we’re still working on it with them, but the online teaching that has started at the tertiary institutions will continue,” he added.

Schools in Lagos have been closed since March 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Labour leader, Ayodele Akele, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ayodele Akele, a former Lagos Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), is dead. Akele was National Conscience Party (NCP) General Secretary. He passed away in America on Tuesday. It was learnt that Akele suffered a stroke and was flown abroad for treatment. NCP Chairman in Lagos, Fatai Ibu-Owo, told the News Agency of […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: 18 frontline health workers test positive in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government has on Friday disclosed that 18 frontline health workers have tested positive to coronavirus. Making this known, Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Makusidi said while reacting to questions from the members of the State House of Assembly adhoc Committee on COVID-19 taskforce activities that they are among the figures recorded in the […]
Metro & Crime

Early morning fire razes Benin’s Oba Market

Posted on Author Reporter

  The popular Oba Market in Benin City, the Edo State capital, has been razed. The fire, which burnt almost all the massive market, according to witnesses, started around 12:05 a.m. Monday and raged till 6 a.m., before it was put out by a team of fire fighters. It was learnt that there was no […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: