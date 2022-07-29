Lagos flags off intervention scheme today

The Lagos State Sports Commission has commenced the training of 600 school sports masters, PE teachers across Lagos as a first step in the deployment of the Lagos State School Sports Intervention Programme (LASSIP). Speaking on the commencement of the programme, Executive Chairman of the commission, Sola Aiyepeku, said that the programme will be deployed as a pilot scheme in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Education as part of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s unprecedented investments in young Lagosians to provide them with more options and opportunities for the future. The Flag-off/Opening Ceremony of the Knowledge-based LASSIP Scheme will hold today at the Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere at 11:00am prompt. ”We conceived LASSIP because we had noticed the lacuna in school sports in Lagos as we wanted to fully reintegrate sports back into schools in the state. “
