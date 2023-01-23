Lagos: Fleeing suspected armed robber loses hand, 5 others arrested

Detectives from the Lagos State Police Command have arrested five suspected armed robbers at the Apapa Iganmu area of the state. Meanwhile, one of the suspect’s hand was severely chopped off by an angry mob while fleeing from the scene of the operation.

The arrested suspects were identified as Jamiu Dauda (alias Fogo), (22), Adebayo Monday, (alias white) (24), Obinna Vincent Okafor (alias Omo-adugbo), (23), Lucky Olanayo, (20) and Henry Akpan, (22). The suspects were arrested at Ajeromi Primary School, where they hid having fled the scene of the attack, but were later traced to the school by detectives attached to Badia Police Station, where they were eventually arrested.

It was also learnt that the recovered wrist was chopped off by an irate mob that gathered to rescue the victims from the robbers. The suspected hoodlums, numbering about 25 were said to have attacked some traders under the Iganmu Bridge in Apapa-Iganmu area of the state.

The incident occurred at about 7.30pm on Thursday last week, when there was less trading activities under the Iganmu Bridge. The suspects, who were armed with dangerous weapons, were said to have operated in a commando style, as they allegedly dispossessed traders of their money, mobile phones and other valuables.

A source who spoke with our correspondent said the attack lasted for about 30 minutes, adding that the gang fled the scene with their loot towards Ajeromi Primary School within the neighborhood, before the arrival of police operatives from Badia Police Station who later arrested them.

The source said policemen arrived the scene immediately the information about the armed robbers got to them and gave the robbers a hot chase and five of them were later successfully arrested within the primary school where they hid after robbing the traders.

Dauda who was said to be the ring leader of the gang had been on the wanted list of the Division and other police stations around the area before he was eventually arrested.

The suspect was said to be part of the hoodlums that looted the Orile Police Station and set it ablaze during the #EndSARS crisis in 2021.

