Metro & Crime

Lagos: Fleeing suspected armed robber loses hand, 5 others arrested

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Detectives from the Lagos State Police Command have arrested five suspected armed robbers at the Apapa Iganmu area of the state. Meanwhile, one of the suspect’s hand was severely chopped off by an angry mob while fleeing from the scene of the operation.

The arrested suspects were identified as Jamiu Dauda (alias Fogo), (22), Adebayo Monday, (alias white) (24), Obinna Vincent Okafor (alias Omo-adugbo), (23), Lucky Olanayo, (20) and Henry Akpan, (22). The suspects were arrested at Ajeromi Primary School, where they hid having fled the scene of the attack, but were later traced to the school by detectives attached to Badia Police Station, where they were eventually arrested.

It was also learnt that the recovered wrist was chopped off by an irate mob that gathered to rescue the victims from the robbers. The suspected hoodlums, numbering about 25 were said to have attacked some traders under the Iganmu Bridge in Apapa-Iganmu area of the state.

The incident occurred at about 7.30pm on Thursday last week, when there was less trading activities under the Iganmu Bridge. The suspects, who were armed  with dangerous weapons, were said to have operated in a commando style, as they allegedly dispossessed traders of their money, mobile phones and other valuables.

A source who spoke with our correspondent said the attack lasted for about 30 minutes, adding that the gang fled the scene with their loot towards Ajeromi Primary School within the neighborhood, before the arrival of police operatives from Badia Police Station who later arrested them.

The source said policemen arrived the scene immediately the information about the armed robbers got to them and gave the robbers a hot chase and five of them were later successfully arrested within the primary school where they hid after robbing the traders.

Dauda who was said to be the ring leader of the gang had been on the wanted list of the Division and other police stations around the area before he was eventually arrested.

The suspect was said to be part of the hoodlums that looted the Orile Police Station and set it ablaze during the #EndSARS crisis in 2021.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Teacher fakes American money order, jailed 10 years

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday sentenced a teacher, Folarin Olayinka, to 10 years in prison for forging American money order worth $38,315. Olayinka, who was arraigned in 2010, was convicted on two out of seven charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).   The convict was charged before […]
Metro & Crime

Court sentences Wadume, 2 others to 7 years in prison

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala (alias Wadume) and two others to seven years imprisonment.   The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako, in a judgement delivered on July 22 convicted Wadume on counts two and 10 of the 13-count charge brought against him and six others by […]
Metro & Crime

Police nab deadly gang responsible for abduction of priest

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has cracked a notorious kidnapping gang responsible for abducting a Catholic priest and killing one of their captors. The suspects were arrested following painstaking investigation and vigilance of IRT operatives led by DCP Tunji Disu. Parading the suspects, police spokesman, CP Frank Mba advised Nigerians to be security […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica