Lagos: Flood claims 2, seven escape as flood takes over Ipaja area

The flooding caused by an early Monday downpour in Lagos has claimed at least two lives, as seven others escaped, a statement by the Southwest Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye revealed.

According to the statement, six people were rescued while two others were unlucky and were swept away at some locations within the Ipaja – Command axis of Alimosho Local Government Area.

Most parts of the country woke up to a near-precipitation situation Monday with reports of widespread flood disasters.

One victim identified as Alfa was said to have earlier escaped with four other members of his family, but ran out of luck when he returned to the building “to pick some items in course of which he was swept off”, said the disaster management boss, adding that two others with him, however, escaped.

Another, a middle-aged man, was also said to have “missed his steps on the Command bridge and fell on the running water”. Adding that: “Before help could reach him, he had been carried away.”

Farinloye, however, added that the late Alfa’s family, comprising his wife and four children had been settled in a relative’s house.

