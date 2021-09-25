Lagos football fans commend Sanwo-Olu for hosting Aisha Buhari Cup

Some Football fans in Lagos have commended the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the hosting of Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament. Speaking during the closing ceremony of the tournament at the remodeled Mobolaji Johnson Sport Arena, some of the spectators interviewed said that the hosting of the tournament in Lagos was a welcome development and should be a sustainable one. According to Semiu Yaya-Balogun a resident of Lagos Island, “The turf of the stadium is very Olokay, kudos to Lagos State Government for the delivering of standard sport arena and for the hosting of this international tournament “If the state government can continue to host Super Eagles and Super Falcons in Lagos , it is going to help the two national football teams to be stronger,” he concluded.

Adewale Busari, a football enthusiast hailed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for organizing the tournament and Lagos State Government for hosting it. “I would like to give kudos to both the NFF and the Lagos State Government under Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu for the hosting of the entertaining women football tournament here in Lagos”.

Like this: Like Loading...