Lagos, Force HQ battle for the control of Apapa traffic

There is confusion over who take control of Apapa traffic management as Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has approved the constitution of a Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team to resolve the gridlock in and around the axis.

 

A few days after the governor constituted the team, the Force Headquarters has deployed a mobile police team to man the nation’s busiest port.

 

There are concerns that Sanwo-Olu’s team might lock horns with the team of Mobile Police Command over the control and management of the gridlock in the axis if there is no harmonization of working relationship between the newly constituted team, the deployed Mobile Police Command, the Nigerian Port Authority and other stakeholders.

 

Sanwo-Olu had, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, listed members of the team to include: Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Toyin Fayinka; General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Engr. Olajide Oduyoye; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Central Business Districts, Hon. Sola Giwa and SSA to the Governor on Political Security Intelligence, Ayodeji Laurent.

 

The governor also added that the Policemen from Area ‘B’ Police Command will tentatively provide security back-up for the team, pending the announcement of the new security architecture by the state government. But the Force Headquarters had announced Commander, Mopol 22, Muhammed Rabiu as a replacement for the Presidential Taskforce Enforcement Team.

 

According to the letter of redeployment of the police dated January 29, 2021 from the office of AIG MOPOL Force Headquarters, Abuja, the appointment of the new team was in line with the reconstitution of the taskforce on decongestion of Apapa.

 

The letter stated that Sector 1 of the axis, comprising Lagos Port Complex, Wharf Road to Creek Road, Ijora Olopa, Ijora Sifax are to be head-ed by CSP Ogbuefi Henry King while Sector 2, comprising Tin-Can Island Port, Liverpool Bridge to Coconut, Sunrise to Trinity are to be headed by CSP Odunlami Muhammed.

 

Meanwhile, the developments have generated confusion as many stakeholders expressed concerns on who takes charge of the axis between the Area ‘B’ Police Command and the newly deployed Command of the Mopol 22.

 

It would be recalled that prior to the redeployment of the Presidential Task team, Ijora-Wharf axis of Apapa, which falls under the supervision of the PTT enforcement team, experienced free vehicular movement following the manual-call up system introduced by the Presidential Task Team to restore sanity on the axis.

