Lagos Forensic Centre investigates 158 crimes, 437 paternity cases

The Lagos State Government has announced that its Forensic Centre has conducted about 158 crime scenes investigation and also investigated 437 cases involving paternity associated with child support and inheritance.

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) disclosed this Wednesday during the virtual 5th Edition of Lagos Forensic Symposium hosted by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice in collaboration with Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre and ITSI – Biosciences LLC, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, USA.

While speaking on the importance of Forensic Science, the Commissioner noted that introduction of Forensic Science to Criminal Justice Administration has enhanced police investigations, and facilitated speedy identification and conviction of perpetrators of crime and also helped in the exoneration of innocent persons.

“Lagos State government recognizes the importance of forensic analysis, which led to the establishment of the Lagos State DNA & Forensic Centre (LSD&FC) to support investigations conducted by the Nigeria Police and other law enforcement agencies,” Onigbanjo noted.

According to him: “The Centre was commissioned in September 2017 while the Lagos State Forensic Biology/DNA unit and the DNA Database and Matching system attained ISO 17025:2017 accreditation in February 2019.”

“The violence that erupted during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020 had a negative impact on the DNA and Forensic Centre after it was attacked and the complex extensively damaged by a mob alongside other public and private properties in Lagos State.”

He further assured Lagosians that rebuilding of the Centre remains a top priority of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s administration.

