Lagos, foundation boost aquaculture

The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Abisola Olusanya, has commended the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) for its partnership with the Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority (LSADA) in supporting aquaculture and fish farmers in the state.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Project Manager, LSADA, Dr. Olamilekan Pereira-Sheteolu, gave this commendation at a recent capacity building workshop on breeding, production, processing and marketing of catfish in Lagos State. The annual project called ‘Fingerlings to Fork’ was organised by LSADA in partnership with the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation. The project, which is in its third cycle, has supported 600 smallholder fish farmers across all zones in Lagos State and also empowered three cooperatives with 250kg smoking kiln each.

Olusanya described the completion of the workshop as a huge achievement for LSADA and the Lagos State government, while thanking the BATN Foundation for its involvement in the fish value chain of LSADA, notably through its annual partnership to drive sustainable agriculture development in the state. The commissioner also urged the support of other well-meaning members of the private sector. Speaking through the Director of External Services, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs Ayoade Abiola Olatokunbo, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Hakeem Adeniji, said the collaboration between the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation was always a fruitful one, which has seen both parties working towards the same goal of ensuring food security, agricultural sustainability and women empowerment.

“Lagos State government produces only 20 per cent of its food demand, leaving 80 per cent to be imported from other states of the federation. The government is making concerted efforts to boost food production from 20 per cent to 40 per cent. “As an aquatic state, the state is particularly interested in the fish subsector as it generates income for artisanal fishermen and has potential for business opportunities. This includes breeding of fingerlings, and juveniles, processing and packaging of fish for exports, input supply, etc,” he added. He expressed appreciation to British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation for initiating the intervention, which is expected to empower farmers and beneficiaries of the training with a view to improving their production. Representing the General Manager of British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation, Ololade Johnson-Agiri, the Project Manager, Dare Odusanya, in his address, said that the partnership between LSADA and BATN Foundation was intended to ensure that smallholder farmers transition from subsistence to commercial farming, adding that the foundation believes in the wealth creating opportunities in agriculture and is committed to promote sustainable agribusiness development amongst smallholder farmers. A significant feature of this year’s workshop was the participation of persons living with disability most of whom are hard of hearing. Some of the beneficiaries of the workshop, who spoke with our correspondent, expressed delight about the training, especially the new knowledge they acquired on catfish drying and smoking. One of them, Mrs Cecilia Omoagbor, said she was “glad to realise how economically viable catfish smoking is,” noting that it was another stream of income in catfish farming, which is not time-consuming. Another beneficiary, Mr Oluseyi Moses, a farmer from Agbado Oke-odo LCDA, promised to share the knowledge acquired with youth farmers in his community.

