Lagos: Foundation launches scholarship scheme for indigent pupils

A L a g o s – b a s e d non-governmental organisation, Azemobor Gregory Foundation, has launched a scholarship scheme that would target no fewer than 100,000 indigent pupils in the state. The pilot scheme took place in Lagos yesterday where pupils of secondary schools were presented with cheques and letters of award by the Founder, Apostle Gregory Azemobor. According to the foundation, the scheme target is to support brilliant children who have lost their fathers but under the care of their mothers, who lack the financial wherewithal to cater for their educational needs.

Azemobor stated that the initiative forms part of the desire of his organisation to help cushion the effects of the loss of their bread winners on the families left behind. On the scope of the initiative, he said the initiative is a follow up to the annual grants the foundation doles out to widows, who he stated needed to be further helped to be able to make their family more financially stable. Addressing the widows, he said; “We have been able to empower you by giving you some funds to be able to do your business. We know the agony that you are going through as widows to educate your children

 

