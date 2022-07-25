Metro & Crime

Lagos: Four soldiers nabbed for impersonation, 2 pistols recovered from armed robber

Posted on

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), on patrol of Orile Iganmu, yesterday, recovered two locally made shot guns from suspected robbers. This is just as policemen attached to the Iju Division in Iju area of the state, arrested four suspected fake soldiers, including three  male, and a female.

 

The Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement said the fake soldiers were arrested by the Divisional Police Officer of Iju and his men in a Mazda saloon car.

 

While, the suspected fake soldiers were identified as Abel Samuel (28), Victor Ijeemai (35), Lukman Salabiu (43) and Oyinchechi Marcus (30), he however said the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for further investigations and prosecution.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

