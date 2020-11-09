Lagos frees 253 #EndSARS protesters

…to prosecute 92 others

Lagos State government has ordered the release of 253 persons arrested by the police for their alleged roles in the unrest which dogged the #End- SARS protests.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, (SAN) said in a statement that his office had determined that there was a non-disclosure of a prima-facie case against the 253 persons by the police.

The statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, said 92 people would, however, be prosecuted.

The commissioner said the police had, on November 4 and 5, forwarded 40 case files to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in respect of the 361 people arrested for crimes which occurred during the protests.

He said: “Legal advice has been issued in respect of all the 40 case files received. “As at November 6, the DPP has been able to despatch legal advice in respect of 81 persons that are being charged to the various courts. The others will be despatched to court on Monday November 9.

“Out of the 361 persons, the DPP shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder.

“The office has advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case. “In the meantime, two case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the police.”

The attorney-general assured members of the public that his office would ensure that those arrested by the police were treated in accordance with the due process of the law.

Onigbanjo also noted that his office remained committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring peace and order in the state.

