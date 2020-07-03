Lagos frees 40 patients

Lagos State yesterday discharged 40 coronavirus patients after they have been treated and certified free of the virus. The Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this yesterday. He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 40 #COVID19Lagos patients; 17 females and 23 males including two foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 19 from Onikan, seven from Gbagada, three from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, eight from Agidingbi and three from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative for COVID-19. “Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForACOVID- 19FreeLagos.

Like this: Like Loading...