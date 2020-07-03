Metro & Crime

Lagos frees 40 patients

Lagos State yesterday discharged 40 coronavirus patients after they have been treated and certified free of the virus. The Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this yesterday. He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 40 #COVID19Lagos patients; 17 females and 23 males including two foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 19 from Onikan, seven from Gbagada, three from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, eight from Agidingbi and three from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative for COVID-19. “Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForACOVID- 19FreeLagos.

ENHA expresses shock over member’s death

The Enugu State House of Assembly (ENHA) said it received with rude shock, news of the death of its member representing Isi-Uzo Constituency, Hon. Chijioke Ugwueze (Aguiyi) who died on Friday, after a brief illness.     A statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Communication, Hon. Jeff Mbah, disclosed that: “In order […]
EFCC storms Abia, seals hotel, housing estate

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday sealed a hotel and a housing estate in Umuahia, Abia State. At press time, the owners of the hospitality facility – Benac Hotel – opposite the Mata Dei Catholic close to the State Radio/ TV station, the BCA, and the housing estate at the former location of Umuahia […]
NGO charts way forward in education for a post COVID-19 relevance, significance

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on and the government is yet to determine when schools will be opened after four months compulsory stay-at-home by the students, a Non-governmental Organisation, Carisma4U  has revealed the importance of having strong science and engineering programmes in African nations.   The NGO, is working with the vision of creating […]

