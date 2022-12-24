Lagos: FRSC assures of safety of roads users during Yuletide

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, has stated that the corps was doing everything possible to ensure safety of road users during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Ogungbemide who stated this during an interview session on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday revealed that a total of 1,247 operatives, 2,000 special marshals, 57 patrol vehicles and six ambulances have been deployed in strategic locations within the state to ensure safety and free flow of traffic.

He further stressed that it has become a tradition that there is always an upsurge in traffic movements at the end of the year, adding that if not well regulated, there is tendency for road traffic crises to occur. “We are putting all that we have in place to make sure that every infraction is met with the necessary sanction, and we want to record, if possible, zero road traffic crises.

“We started with sensitization at the beginning of the year and at the end of the year, we came up with the theme; “avoid speeding, avoid overloading.” We have all realised that the traffic crises, where we record fatality are results of over-speeding and that is why the emphasis is on speeding. “That is why the Deputy Road Corps Marshall has deployed all the materials and human resources that are required to make this season very free for road users.

“We have also updated our road traffic crisis reducing policies that will enable us to have fewer crashes. We have the safe to load, where many of our operatives are at various loading points to make sure that any vehicle that is not up to minimum safety standard is not allowed to be on the highway. Ogungbemide reminded motorists that the speed limit on the expressway for private vehicles is 100 kilometres per hour, while commercial vehicles are not expected to go beyond 90 kilometres per hour. He added that if it is within the township, the global status states that in every build-up area nobody is expected to go more than 30 kilometres per hour.

“If you go against this, it’s either you are taken to a mobile court or you pay a fine, which is N5,000. “We have since deployed a total of 1,247 of our operatives all over Lagos State. We have deployed about 2,000 special Marshalls. We have deployed 57 patrol vehicles at strategic locations. We also have about six ambulances at strategic places.

