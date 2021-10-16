Metro & Crime

Lagos: FRSC to clampdown on Okada, tricycles, others without valid documents  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Taiwo Jimoh

 

The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Lagos State Command has directed that all motorcycles, tricycles and dispatch riders are to obtained the approved Driver’s Licence Class A as this is the only legal document that conferred on a rider the right to ply Nigerian roads.

The Sector Commander FRSC, Mr. Olusegun Ogungbemide made this declaration in response to the fall-out of the meeting held with thr Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) where it was agreed that riders should get Class A category of driver’s licence.

The FRSC Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonusi in a statement on Friday said this has not negated thr Riders’ Card being put in place by the state for administrative/record purposes.

She said the riders are therefore advised to visit FRSC Driver’s Licence Centres closest to them to avoid been arrested by law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, all restricted routes for motorcycles, tricycles and dispatch riders as stipulated by the state government are to be strictly adhered to. He reiterated that safety on the roads is a joint responsibility that begins with all motorists.

