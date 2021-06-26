News

Lagos gas explosion: Death toll hits 9, as 4 more victims die

Barely a week after the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker exploded along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, killing five people and leaving others badly injured, four more victims have been confirmed dead following complications from the injuries.

The victims, Saturday Telegraph gathered, died in the state-owned hospitals bringing the death toll from five to nine persons. They died in the hospitals where they had been placed under intensive care. It was learnt that the nine casualties and seven others, who sources said were still on admission and responding to treatment, were said to be staff businesses including New China Restaurant and Oasis Supermarket, situated within Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) Shopping Plaza, beside Sheraton hotel in Lagos.

The death toll increase came as business owners, particularly those whose spaces were not severely affected during the explosion were already concluding plans to reopen after completing renovation works, barely a week after the explosion. It was also learnt that the state government through the officials of the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), has inspected the premises of their premises and to ascertain their level of compliance with safety protocols set by government. Confirming the new development to Acting Zonal Coordinator, South-west Zonal Office, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, said that the death toll increased to nine on Wednesday evening.

