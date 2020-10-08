Metro & Crime

Lagos gas explosion leaves 4 dead, 24 shops burnt

Posted on

*School, six houses also affected

Four persons have been confirmed dead in a gas explosion at Baruwa Ipaja in Lagos.
The incident occurred around 6am on Thursday, throwing residents into panic.
Spokesperson of Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) Nosa Okunbor, said: “Four mortalities were recorded and several others injured. A combined effort of the Agency’s Tiger team, Dolphin team, LRU Fire, LASG Fire Service, NPF, NUPENG, and LNSC are on ground to curtail the spread of the fire to other buildings. Dampening down ongoing.
“Further investigation at the scene revealed a gas station belonging to Best Roof Cooking Gas exploded by burning buildings around.”
A school building, 24 shops and six other buildings around the gas station were also razed.

