Lagos generates N127bn in 3 months

to drag a million more residents into tax net

Lagos State Government yesterday said that it has generated N127bn as Internally Generated Revenue in the first quarter of 2021 despite the recession and adverse effects of Coronavirus pandemic in the country. To improve its finances, the government also said that it plans to drag a minimum of one million taxable residents as additional tax payers on an annual basis to its tax net, saying that Lagosians would continue to see the infrastructural development in the state.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo stated this during the ongoing ministerial press briefing to mark the 2nd anniversary of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration in office, adding that the state is also planning to do by mapping the informal sector clusters, embed and grow the state’s Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, etax portal to enhance integration of tax payers’ database and revenue collection within 90 days. Olowo said the state is also targeting a year-onyear minimum increase of 25-30% of the IGR base, adding that said the state’s internally generated revenue increased to N127 billion in the first quarter of this year as against the N658 billion generated at the peak of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“We finished last year with N658bn, to date by the end of the first quarter, we have N127bn. That shows the resilience of our Ministries, Departments and Agencies despite the adverse effects on our micro economy. Our recovery from the recession is very fragile, this affects the micro economy, but we will still think outside the box. “Increase in revenue was as a result of well-thought strategy and commitment in technology. We ensure our revenue is optimized and we block leakages. We are the only state in Nigeria that is not complaining about the pandemic.

We have the strategy; it is not that everybody is willing to pay the tax,” he said. The commissioner, who said Lagos has qualified for the States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability programme of the World Bank, explained that it met the eligibility criteria for 2019 and 2020 and would be collecting incentives running into millions of naira very soon. According to the commissioner, the state retained its B+ (Bplus) ratings with Fitch, an international credit ratings organisation, while another agency, GCR & AUGUSTO has accorded the State A+ and rated all the State’s Bond instruments at AA+.

Harping on the debt profile, Olowo explained that the debt profile of the state was nothing to worry about, saying that with 17.8 percent Debt Sustainability Ratio currently in operation in the state, the state’s economy is doing well. According to him, debt is very good if you ask me personally.

The most important thing is how you manage your debt, adding debt sustainability ratio is about our ability to pay. Olowo said: “Our Debt Sustainability Ratio is 17.8 percent and we have the World Bank, the Ministry of Finance that serve as the regulator.

With this, we have demonstrated we have managed this debt.” On the cases of some tax officers, who allegedly involved in sharp practices, the Commissioner for Finance stated that disciplinary measures were meted out on some revenue collecting officers involved in fraud during the year under review, noting that no organization is immune to sharp practice or fraud. Mr. Olowo assured that the state government would continue to block leakages and cut cost of governance to ensure rapid and even development across the state, while efforts would not be spared to encourage and ensure that other revenuegenerating agencies of government performed.

