Lagos gives cars to most outstanding public servants

For demonstrating uncommon commitment to the public service delivery, the Lagos State government yesterday presented brand new cars to public servants who emerged the most outstanding workers amongst its workforce. New Telegraph gathered that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would also host all the awardees who were honoured for exceptional service delivery.

This, it was gathered, was part of the moves to boost the morale of workers and to encourage other to be diligent at their work. Speaking at the colourful grand finale of 2021 Public Service Week, which had in attendance all the heads of agencies in the state, the state’s Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, urged awardees not to rest on their oars, but redouble their efforts through improved service delivery.

The HoS said the state would continue to reward excellence and public servants who demonstrated uncommon passion and commitment in the delivery services in line with the 21 century service delivery and in conformity with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda. Congratulating the awardees, Okunola also encouraged them to continue to exhibit a high sense of responsibility, diligence, adding that their efforts won’t go un-noticed. He said: “As I congratulate all awardees, I urge you not to rest on your oars, but rather encourage you to continue to exhibit a high sense of responsibility, diligence, commitments to duty and unalloyed loyalty for which you will be honoured today.”

