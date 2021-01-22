Business Top Stories

Lagos gives employers deadline on tax returns

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has advised all employers of labour in the state to file their company annual tax returns on or before the statutory deadline of January 31, 2021. This is to avoid penalties In line with the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) Cap P8 LFN 2011 (as amended). The agency said in a statement that the agency’s eTax platform, launched in October, 2019, gave taxpayers the opportunity to comply with all COVID-19 protocols, by filing their tax returns from the comfort of their offices or homes.

In addition, all digital platforms and tax portals are available for taxpayers’ use and convenience. The annual tax returns, which show each employee’s emoluments and tax paid in year 2020, are to be filed via LIRS online portals only, as manual filing is no longer acceptable.

The statement said: “Tax assessments, payments and other tax administration matters can also be carried out on the same platforms. The LIRS customer care hotline: 0700 CALL LIRS (0700-2255-5477), website: www.lirs.gov.ng, chat rooms and the various social media platforms @lirsgovng are available for enquiries.”

The Executive Chairman of LIRS, Mr. Ayodele Subair, stated that in the face of the prevailing realities of the COVID-19 crisis and its effects on businesses, penalties and fines may be an additional burden on companies’ finances. He, therefore, urged all employers of labour to file their returns within the period stipulated by law. “The essence of the ongoing media campaign and numerous reminders and appeals to companies on this statutory obligation is to ensure they file early, to avoid sanctions.

“The steps to file are available on all our communication channels, however, taxpayers with difficulties filing are also welcome to seek assistance with specially designated staff at our tax stations. “We have made the process simple, quick, secure and reliable for our esteemed taxpayers. We are also available on various digital platforms to assist taxpayers on the process of e-filing,” he said.

