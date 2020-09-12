News

Lagos goes after buildings without approval, permit

Disturbed by the increasing rate of buildings without approval or planning permit, the Lagos State Government through the State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), yesterday vowed to stop hap-hazard development in the state, saying it has intensified enforcement efforts on building regulations.

The agency said it had strengthened and reorganised its monitoring and compliance unit to ensure statewide coverage of enforcement, saying that beyond tackling uneven and haphazard development, the renewed enforcement would also help the government in the development of a quality database to plan ahead for the populace.

The General Manager, LASPPPA, Funmi Osifuye, who disclosed this, said LASPPPA District Officers have been empowered to grant planning permit approval in line with approved guidelines, saying that the agency is committed to enforcing the State’s Physical Planning laws to the latter by ensuring that all physical structures in the State conform to planning regulations. The LASPPPA boss, who reviewed the agency’s strategy on the implementation of the reforms to ease planning permit approval process, said that the Monitoring and Compliance Unit of the Agency have been reenergised and reinvigorated to enforce Approved Physical Development Master Plan across the State in line with the Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s THEMES Agenda of Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy.

