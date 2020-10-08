Lagos goes after estates, houses over improper waste disposal

Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) said it would go after houses with distressed soak-away and inappropriate discharge of waste water in their surroundings. LAGESC said it would also begin to sanction buildings with defective plumbing works, improper waste disposal and untidy environment as well as those constituting environmental nuisances. The LAGESC Corps Marshal, Gbemisola Akinpelu, disclosed this at the agency’s Command Headquarters, Bolade, Oshodi.

Akinpelu, a retired police commissioner, reiterated the agency’s readiness to promote a cleaner, hygienic and aesthetically resplendent environment through constant monitoring of environmental infractions and other nuisance such as distressed soak-away, inappropriate discharge of waste water, defective plumbing works, improper waste disposal and untidy general surroundings.

She said: “The present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is poised at ensuring healthy and cleaner environment and as such, the agency will continue to ensure necessary compliance and enforcement of all environmental laws across every nook and cranny of the state.” According to Akinpelu, LAGESC, through its Monitoring Team and petitions from concerned citizens, recently noted that three blocks of flats at the Millennium Housing Estate, Oko-Oba, Agege contravened environmental infractions and were equally served abatement notices on account of the infractions notably; distressed soak-away, defective plumbing works, vegetal nuisance, open discharge of effluent, unkempt general surroundings, among others.

In the same vein, block of flats at Falowo bus stop, Jakande Estate, Ejigbo have also been served with notices on related environmental infractions. The agency also carried out its operational activities around Olaolu Street, Igbeyin Adun Street in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area for other environmental contraventions, while four numbers of buildings/ complex including a hotel around Egbeda-Akonwonjo area of the state were also issued with abatement notices on account of erecting permanent slabs on public drains with no provision for ease of desilting, a development causing disruption of free flow of water in the area, resulting into flooding.

