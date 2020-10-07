Lagos goes after estates, houses with bad soak-aways

….Sanctions estates over improper waste discharge

Worried by the spate of houses with soak-aways in bad shape and it attendant health implications on the populace, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has said that it would henceforth go after houses with distressed soak-aways and inappropriate discharge of waste water in their surroundings.

The government said it would also begin to sanction buildings with defective plumbing works, improper waste disposal and untidy environment and those constituting environmental nuisances.

LAGESC’s Corps Marshal, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (rtd) expressed, who disclosed this at the Agency’s Command Headquarters Bolade-Oshodi, expressed displeasure on these unwholesome acts prevalent in some areas in the state.

She reiterated the agency’s readiness at promoting a cleaner, hygienic and aesthetically resplendent environment through constant monitoring of environmental infractions and other nuisance such as distressed soak-away, inappropriate discharge of waste water, defective plumbing works, improper waste disposal and untidy general surroundings.

She said: “‘’The present administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is poised at ensuring healthy and cleaner environment and as such, the Agency will continue to ensure necessary compliance and enforcement of all environmental laws across the nooks and crannies of the state.”

The Corps Marshal further disclosed that through its Monitoring Team and petitions from concerned citizens, the Agency recently noted that three blocks of flats at the Millennium Housing Estate, Oko-Oba, Agege contravened environmental infractions and were equally served abatement notices on account of the infractions notably; distressed soak-away, defective plumbing works, vegetal nuisance, open discharge of effluent, unkempt general surroundings among others.

In the same vein, block of flats at Falowo bus-stop, Jakande Estate, Ejigbo have also been served with notices on related environmental infractions in line and accordingly to restore sanity.

