Lagos goes after illegal abattoirs, slaughter slabs

Lagos State government has vowed to embark on aggressive dislodgement of illegal slaughter slabs and abattoirs as well as prosecute the operators. The Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, disclosed this at the re-inauguration of the Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance (MEC) Team of the ministry.

This was even as the Chairman, Lagos State Butchers Association, Mr. Bamidele Kazeem, said over 4,000 cattle were slaughtered in the state daily.

The team, according to Olusanya, will from tomorrow begin the dislodgement of illegal slabs and the monitoring of all veterinary premises across the state to ensure the sanitisation and reform of the red meat value chain. The commissioner also said government would go after owners of stray animals which had lately become more rampant.

She said this would ensure transportation of animals and the red meat using only the designated vehicles. According to her, the exercise will also involve the monitoring of meat transportation as well as stray animal control. Olusanya added that the dislodgement was necessary especially as the state was particular about producing wholesome and healthy meat for its residents while simultaneously ensuring that the streets were free of stray animals.

She said: “The need for continuity and sustained effort against perpetrators of illegalities in the state informed the re-inauguration of the MEC Unit by the current administration. “You will agree with me that the menace of illegal slaughter slabs is rearing its ugly head in the state again with attendant negative public health impact on the over 20 million populace of our dear state.

“The government of Lagos State under the able leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu seriously frowns at such public health risk to Lagosians hence the reconstitution of this unit.” Meanwhile, the Chairman, Lagos State Butchers Association, Kazeem, said the association was in full support of government’s latest initiative to sanitise the red meat value chain.

Kazeem disclosed that registered abattoirs and meat markets were already in compliance with all the laws by the government concerning the reform of the red meat value chain. He said: “My members in Lagos State are very much ready. In fact, we have been clamouring for the re-inauguration of the enforcement team because of the many illegal slaughter houses in the state.

“We have to control the menace caused by these illegal abattoirs and sales of meat. Some people now have even taken laws into their hands; when the state gives a law about something, they do the opposite which our association is not happy about.”

