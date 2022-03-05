Metro & Crime

Lagos goes after party organiser with petrol keg souvenirs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muritala Ayinla

Worried by the viral video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an event centre in Lagos, the state government Saturday vowed to investigate the incident.

Social media has been awash with the video, which has gone viral, with the state describing the action as dangerous to lives and property.

On the keg containing petrol allegedly used as souvenir in the viral video was inscription which read:  ‘Erelu Okin Foundation Installation Party March 4, 2022’ with a picture of the celebrant.

The state government, in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said the act using inflammable substance as souvenir is dangerous.

Omotoso said: “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to a video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an event centre in Lagos.  There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property.  It is blatantly against all safety measures in  such places.”

The state government said it will through the State Safety Commission, investigate this matter and will ensure that all parties  to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.

“The Lagos State Government through the Safety Commission is investigating this matter and will ensure that all parties  to this reprehensible action are made to account for it. The safety of lives and properties of Lagosians and visitors remain a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration. We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and properties be avoided,” the government said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Akeredolu: Nigerians now living in fear, insecurity situation needs urgent attention

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

…says bandits should be tagged as terrorists. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has stated that there is urgent need for the government to restore the hope of the people by addressing the insecurity situation that has continued unabated in the country. Akeredolu, who stressed that Nigerians are now living in fear, noted that the […]
Metro & Crime

New Anambra CP warns criminals

Posted on Author Onah Onah

The new Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tony Olofu has warned criminals in the state to relocate or be ruthlessly dealt with. He gave the warning at his maiden press briefing in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Thursday. According to the Police boss, “Those who have been misled to take to crime should […]
Metro & Crime

Police nab man who killed wife with acid in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo The police in Akwa Ibom have arrested a man, Okon-Abasi Etim Okon, who reportedly poured acid on his wife leading to her death. Okon, a native of Mbiakpan Ikot Edim in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, was alleged to have on September 10, 2020, poured acid on his wife, Margaret, while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica