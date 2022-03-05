Lagos goes after party organiser with petrol keg souvenirs

Muritala Ayinla

Worried by the viral video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an event centre in Lagos, the state government Saturday vowed to investigate the incident.

Social media has been awash with the video, which has gone viral, with the state describing the action as dangerous to lives and property.

On the keg containing petrol allegedly used as souvenir in the viral video was inscription which read: ‘Erelu Okin Foundation Installation Party March 4, 2022’ with a picture of the celebrant.

The state government, in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said the act using inflammable substance as souvenir is dangerous.

Omotoso said: “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to a video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an event centre in Lagos. There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places.”

The state government said it will through the State Safety Commission, investigate this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.

“The Lagos State Government through the Safety Commission is investigating this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it. The safety of lives and properties of Lagosians and visitors remain a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration. We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and properties be avoided,” the government said.

