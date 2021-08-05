Metro & Crime

Lagos goes after unregistered veterinarians, inaugurates Task Force

…as FG gives 60-day ultimatum for registration

In a bid to ensure that diseased animals and moribund livestock are timely detected and quarantined at entry points in the state, the Lagos State Government, Thursday inaugurated 11-man Task Force on Veterinary Practice Premises, saying that it was giving greater priority to the development of the Red Meat Value Chain through animal traceability and reactivation of control posts.

This was even as the Veterinary Council of Nigeria issued a 60-day ultimatum to unregistered and the illegal veterinary outfits in the entire nation to register with their various state committees within the next 60 days or face the full wrath of the law.

Speaking when she received the Working Team from the Veterinary Council of Nigeria led by its President, AIG (Dr.) Aishatu Baju, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, said that for the Red Meat Transformation Agenda to succeed, veterinary services have a very critical role to play, hence the much needed support and co-operation of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria cannot be over emphasized.

She explained that the Task Force is expected to inspect, register and license veterinary premises that meet set requirements.

According to her, the state government is giving greater priority to the development of the entire Red Meat Value Chain through animal traceability, upgrading of our abattoirs from slab slaughtering to mechanized abattoirs, carcass transportation through refrigerated vans and rehabilitation of our meat markets to international standard among others.

