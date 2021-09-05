Metro & Crime

Lagos goes tough on illegal pharmacies, hospitals, others

Posted on

…adopts electronic platform for monitoring, registration

In a bid to easily identify substandard pharmacies and medical facilities in the state, the Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) has adopted an electronic platform to ease the process of registration and renewal of health facilities in the state.

 With the move, the New Telegraph learnt that the state’s campaign for zero-tolerance and quackery would be intensified  to safeguard the health of the citizenry while also making those in the sector comply with the best safety standard.

Speaking at a sensitization and advocacy campaign on the roles and responsibilities of HEFAMAA in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Abiola Idowu  stated this that all existing healthcare facilities in the state are required by law to renew their registration annually taking advantage of its electronic-portal adding that it is mandatory for new facilities to register with the Agency before commencing operations to safeguard the health of the citizenry.

Idowu, who was represented by the Head, Monitoring Unit of the Agency, Dr. Daniel Olayinka, explained that it is aimed at keeping the public abreast of its responsibilities, programmes and activities as well as the Lagos State Government’s zero-tolerance for quackery to safeguard the health of the citizenry.

She said: “Through the awareness campaign, members of the public are also advised on the need to expose quacks in the system, who parade themselves as professionals, so that the health of our people can be protected.”

 Idowu however, revealed that the campaign which started some weeks back in Badagry Division will also be held in other divisions in the State including Ikeja, Lagos Island and Epe.

The campaign team visited community leaders, Primary Healthcare Centres as well as General Hospitals in Ikorodu, Ijede, among others.

Some members of the public who spoke with the team thanked the state government for the initiative promising that they will continue to support the agency in sensitizing residents in their various communities on the dangers inherent in patronizing unregistered medical facilities and report such health facilities so that they desist from such inimical acts.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

