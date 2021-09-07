Lagos goes tough on substandard pharmacies, hospitals, others

The Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) has adopted an electronic platform to ease the process of registration and renewal of health facilities in the state.

The move is aimed at identifying substandard pharmacies and medical facilities. Speaking at a sensitisation and advocacy campaign on the roles and responsibilities of HEFAMAA in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state, the Executive Secretary of HEFAMAA agency, Dr. Abiola Idowu, said all existing healthcare facilities in the state were required by law to renew their registration annually taking advantage of the body’s electronic- portal.

He added that it was mandatory for new facilities to register with the agency before commencing operations to safeguard the health of the citizenry.

Idowu, who was represented by the Head, Monitoring Unit of the Agency, Dr. Daniel Olayinka, explained that it was aimed at keeping the public abreast of its responsibilities, programmes and activities as well as the Lagos State Government’s zero-tolerance for quackery to safeguard the health of the citizenry.

She said: “Through the awareness campaign, members of the public are also advised on the need to expose quacks in the system who parade themselves as professionals so that the health of our people can be protected.”

Idowu, however, revealed that the campaign, which started in Badagry Division, will also be held in Ikeja, Lagos Island and Epe divisions

