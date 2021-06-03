Lagos, Goge Africa, others begin free training in tourism sector

Determined to empower Nigerian youths in the tourism business, Goge Africa, Africa’s leading tourism media and destination marketing outfit, has commenced a four-day free training programme in tourism in Lagos State. The training programme is in collaboration with Lagos State government, Sterling Bank, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIIHOTOUR) and the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) and will end on June 4.

The Managing Director of Goge Africa, Mrs. Nneka Isaac-Moses said: “This initiative is in line with our mission to build capacity for 1,000 tourism practitioners by the year 2025. The tourism industry worldwide is in need of reinvigoration following new travel regulations necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, there is no better time to upscale human capacity in line with global best practice in the tourism industry worldwide than now.”

She further noted: “The Goge Africa tourism training is designed to support capacity building in the tourism and hospitality industry as well as to restore the confidence of the travel community. This will facilitate the revitalisation of the industry for financial viability.

