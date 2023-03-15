News

Lagos gov poll: Afenifere, Arewa, Ohaneze youths endorse PDP candidate, Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran

Ahead of the Saturday, March 18 governorship poll in Lagos State, the election bid of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) received a major fillip, on Tuesday, as a youth coalition including Afenifere, Arewa, Ohaneze youths threw their weight behind his governorship bid.

In a press conference in Ikeja, Lagos, the President of Afenifere National Youths Council, Barr. Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, said the youths have chosen to support the PDP candidate because he is the most credible and competent of the three top candidates.

“Jandor in his manifesto has a clear mandate and strategy to transform Lagos into a functional, prosperous, and secure state that will deliver the promise of making Lagos work for all.”

Ojajuni added, “The political life of a country is always in a cycle, and each time we have the opportunity to influence the same, we are pious to do it correctly.

“To us, Lagos is a cosmopolitan city of many dreams, and today, it would be proper to say many dreams could have been achieved here.

“There are no perfect situations except the people who make it right. This is a truism for all. However, we are convinced of the many possibilities Lagos holds. The question we continue to ask is who can make it happen for Lagos?

“After a close examination of the three contestants for the seat of the governor of Lagos State, we have seen Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran of the PDP as the most qualified, matured, and experienced person to handle Lagos and its many peculiarities having been on the ground as a true Lagosian. Jandor has developed capacity for the same over the years as an active politician.”

The youth coordinator further noted, “This is why we have come together as a coalition to throw our weight behind him. The coalition includes members of the Afenifere National Youths Council, represented by my humble self, Prince Barr. Eniola Joseph Ojajuni; the Arewa Consultative Forum (Lagos Chapter), ably represented Hon. Yakubu Mohammed and the Ohanaeze Indigbo (Lagos State Chapter) youths represented by Hon. Emeka Chukwudi. We have collapsed our structures for the PDP and will mobilize our members and supporters across the state to ensure his victory on March 18, 2023.

“We urge all youths in Lagos to come out in their millions to vote for the governorship candidate of PDP in the Saturday election.”

