Lagos gov seeks govt’s input in Electricity Bill

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday appealed to members of the House of Representatives to allow input of sub-national governments in the Electricity Bill 2022 to unbundle knotty issues surrounding generation, transmission and distribution of power in Nigeria. Sanwo-Olu made the appeal at Lagos House, Ikeja during the handover ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Lagos State Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) to bolster the overall energy security for residents.

The inauguration was in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development USAID, and Power Africa as part of the Nigeria Power Sector Programme, PANPSP. The Integrated Resource Plan serves as a roadmap and blueprint to improve sector planning and coordination while providing guidance on Lagos State energy development requirements to stakeholders, including federal and state agencies, regulators, power generators, electricity transmitters and distributors, investors, and consumers.

 

