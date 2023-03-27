Metro & Crime

Lagos Govt Arrests Hoodlums For Extortion

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The Lagos State Government has arrested four suspected hoodlums in some parts of the state over blackmail.

The suspects who were arrested in the Amuwo-Odofin area of the state while attempting to extort motorists illegally include Tunji Oyedeji, Allison Ozin, Taiwo Olubodun, and Awotunde Ahmed.

Dr Fredric Oladeinde, the Commissioner for Transportation in the state while pacing the suspects at the weekend, promised that the state government would not allow illegal acts and harassment of motorists and truck drivers going about their lawful businesses, through continuous sting operations across the state.

He stated that the continuous arrest of the culprit shows the government’s determination to ensure an enabling environment devoid of miscreants’ activities.

The commissioner also said the suspects arrested had been handed over to the Lagos State Task Force for further investigation and prosecution.

He implores residents of the state to desist from illegal activities or be made to face the full wrath of the law in line with the state’s Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

God should take my life, cries visually impaired mom

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…lost two sons in less than one year M rs. Abidemi Sanyaolu is a visually impaired woman. She became blind 11 years after a mysterious illness. She said that her visual impairment made her become a person with special needs, dependent on people. She has two children; one of them was 14-year-old Mubarak Sanyaolu. Mubarak, […]
Metro & Crime

Terrorists Kidnap Catholic Priest, Kill Cook In Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

  A priest, Rev Fr Joseph Shekari of a Catholic parish located in Chawai, in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday night. It was learnt that a yet-to-be-identified cook working in the parish house was also killed during the attack. The cook was killed when the […]
Metro & Crime

‘One killed, 45 abducted’ as gunmen invade Kaduna community on Christmas Day

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gunmen have reportedly killed one person and abducted 45 people in the Angwan Aku community in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna State. The attack was said to have occurred on Sunday morning when residents of the community were preparing to go to church to celebrate Christmas. The gunmen were said to have stormed the village on […]

Leave a Reply