Lagos Govt Arrests Hoodlums For Extortion

The Lagos State Government has arrested four suspected hoodlums in some parts of the state over blackmail.

The suspects who were arrested in the Amuwo-Odofin area of the state while attempting to extort motorists illegally include Tunji Oyedeji, Allison Ozin, Taiwo Olubodun, and Awotunde Ahmed.

Dr Fredric Oladeinde, the Commissioner for Transportation in the state while pacing the suspects at the weekend, promised that the state government would not allow illegal acts and harassment of motorists and truck drivers going about their lawful businesses, through continuous sting operations across the state.

He stated that the continuous arrest of the culprit shows the government’s determination to ensure an enabling environment devoid of miscreants’ activities.

The commissioner also said the suspects arrested had been handed over to the Lagos State Task Force for further investigation and prosecution.

He implores residents of the state to desist from illegal activities or be made to face the full wrath of the law in line with the state’s Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...