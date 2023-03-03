Lagos Govt Confirms Chrisland Student Electrocuted, Orders Prosecution

The Lagos State government has confirmed that Whitney Adeniran, the late student of Chrisland Schools in Opebi, Ikeja, died from electrocution.

The school had said 12-year-old Whitney slumped and passed away during the school’s inter-house sports competition at Agege Stadium.

But the parents punctured the claim, stressing that their daughter was in good health condition when the school bus picked her up that morning.

Lagos authorities, in mid-February, ordered the closure of the school pending the completion of the investigation.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo has now announced the result of the autopsy.

Onigbanjo said the Post Mortem report dated 1st of March, 2023 was issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

“The post-mortem report revealed the cause of death to be Asphyxia and electrocution.

“The Directorate of Public Prosecutions has been instructed to issue Legal Advice on the matter.”

The commissioner commiserated with Whitney’s family and assured the public that anyone found culpable would immediately be charged to court.

