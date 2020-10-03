News

Lagos govt, First Bank float N5bn education loan policy

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State Government in partnership with First Bank of Nigeria Limited has launched N5 billion post-coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery support capital for education sector to support lowcost private schools across the state in mitigating the negative impact of the pandemic.

The intervention fund, which targets over 2,000 private schools, was formally launched by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, recently at a ceremony in Alausa. The loan scheme has two categories of applicants, which are Micro-Enterprise (ME) and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME). Those in ME category will receive a sum of not more than N500,000, while those in SME will get N5,000,000.

To apply for the loan facility, applicants are expected to submit their applications via the LSETF portal for screening. Details of the successful applicants will be passed on to First Bank for appraisal and disbursement.

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) collaborated with First Bank to facilitate the matching fund, which will be given as loan to schools and vocational education centres across the state. Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu said the intervention was part of the state government’s sustainable solutions to limit the socioeconomic impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic on both residents and businesses. He said: “It is no longer debatable that the education is one of the sectors that are severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with schools and vocational learning- centres shut since March when we took the tough decisions meant to disrupt the spread of the virus.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze lauds Buhari, INEC, others over hitch-free Edo poll

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for ensuring fair, credible and transparent governorship election in Edo State last Saturday. The group said that the Edo election has shown that Nigeria would have credible elections or otherwise depending on the political  will […]
News Top Stories

IVORY TOWER OF BABEL! : Ogundipe’s sack followed due process, says Babalakin

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), yesterday said the sack of the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, followed due process and has come to stay. According to him, the Vice-Chancellor was removed from office by the Governing Council at an emergency meeting of Council […]
News

Edo Assembly crisis: You can’t usurp court’s power, PDP tells Malami

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami cannot usurp the power of the court by ordering the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to provide security to memberselect of Edo State House of Assembly.   The party said the only powers granted to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: