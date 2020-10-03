Lagos govt, First Bank float N5bn education loan policy

Lagos State Government in partnership with First Bank of Nigeria Limited has launched N5 billion post-coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery support capital for education sector to support lowcost private schools across the state in mitigating the negative impact of the pandemic.

The intervention fund, which targets over 2,000 private schools, was formally launched by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, recently at a ceremony in Alausa. The loan scheme has two categories of applicants, which are Micro-Enterprise (ME) and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME). Those in ME category will receive a sum of not more than N500,000, while those in SME will get N5,000,000.

To apply for the loan facility, applicants are expected to submit their applications via the LSETF portal for screening. Details of the successful applicants will be passed on to First Bank for appraisal and disbursement.

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) collaborated with First Bank to facilitate the matching fund, which will be given as loan to schools and vocational education centres across the state. Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu said the intervention was part of the state government’s sustainable solutions to limit the socioeconomic impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic on both residents and businesses. He said: “It is no longer debatable that the education is one of the sectors that are severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with schools and vocational learning- centres shut since March when we took the tough decisions meant to disrupt the spread of the virus.

