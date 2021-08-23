News

Lagos govt insists on reviewed boarding fees for Model Colleges

Lagos State Ministry of Education has appealed to some parents of Model College students to accept the upward review of the boarding fees, saying it is in the overall interest of the students.

 

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, stated this while addressing the concern of some parents on the review of the boarding fees in the 32 Model Colleges across the State from the 25,000 charged per term at N79.30k per meal for a student in the past 18years. Many parents have shown understanding in the matter.

 

She noted that the ministry had meetings and engagements with the parents’ fora of the model colleges and upgraded schools where reasons for the review were “clearly and unambiguously” enumerated.

 

It was agreed that the review of the fees became necessary due to economic realities viz-a-viz the current cost of food stuff, provision of energy, medical care and general school maintenance.

 

The commissioner hinted that as at June 2021 the market cost of commodities and school maintenance services analysis showed that N125, 000 will be required to keep a student in a Model College with 80 per cent of the cost to be expended on meals.

 

The resolve to peg the boarding fees at N50,000 per term is premised on the realisation that the state government will bearN75,000 subsidy perchild; whiletheSchoolwill receive subventions per term to cater for the expected gaps.

 

According to the commissioner, feeding a child at N73.30k per meal is not healthy for growth; hence the government cannot be running a boarding system with same amount that has been in place for over 18 years.

 

She said: “Not less than 1,097 projects have been executed in 970 schools; 87,000 units of dual composite furniture for 775 primary and secondary schools and other facilities have been provided.

“There are also rehabilitation and new classrooms and hostels, security infrastructure, investment in technology for students, institutionalisation of a maintenance plan for schools and increase in school ru

