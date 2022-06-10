News

Lagos Govt, Lions Club partner to ensure sustainable environment

In celebration of the 2022 World Environment Day, Lagos State in partnership with Lions Club International is collaborating to ensure safe and sustainable environment in the state. Speaking at a One-Day Summit organised by Lions Club International District 404B2 Nigeria, the director of conservation and ecology, ministry of environment and water resources, Alausa, Mrs Tolulope Adeyo, said the state was determined to ensure that the environment is safe and sustainable.

Adeyo said the second pillar of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda is health and environment. She said Lagos State Government is planting indigenous trees across the state to restore the environment. She said: “We can’t do it alone because the issue of environment is a collaborative effort and we must all rise up to ensure that we do the right thing and live sustainably within the environment.

“We need to know that environmental issues do not just happen and it happens because somebody has altered the environment. And when we altered the environment the environment is going to complain and those complains are the things we see as environmental issues. “And when those environmental issues come up, what we need to do is to go back to nature and ensure that we do not so the wrong thing.

 

Our Reporters

