Lagos govt, others mourn as Peace Anyiam-Osigwe dies at 54

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, is dead. She died yesterday at the age of 54. Reports yesterday said that before she died, she had been in a coma since Saturday at the St. Nicholas Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The family, in a statement, confirmed the demise of Anyiam-Osigwe, who is regarded as one of the pillars of the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, and respectfully asked for the public to respect the privacy of the family. The statement titled; ‘Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam- Osigwe: An epitome of creative transcendence’ reads in part; “The Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan in thanksgiving to God and in the belief that God is good and everything He does is good and in accordance with His divine will, pattern and plan, announce the passing to eternal glory of our illustrious beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt Ms. Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam- Osigwe (MFR).

“Peace, the Ada of the Anyiam-Osigwe family, was an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, and humanitarian, one-of-a-kind creative and visionary leader in the film and television industry. Peace left indelible imprints on the sands of time.” Meanwhile, the Lagos State government yesterday expressed shock over the sudden demise of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and President of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), who reportedly died yesterday morning.

A statement by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile- Yussuf, described the death of Anyiam-Osigwe as a big loss to the entertainment industry in Nigeria and beyond. She linked the success stories of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in the area of capacity enhancement of creative practitioners to the huge contribution of Anyiam-Osigwe through the Lagos Creative Industry Initiatives (LACI).

 

