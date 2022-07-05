News Top Stories

Lagos govt shuts Redeemers School over toddler’s death

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government, through its Ministry of Education, has shut the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba over the death of a child during a swimming lesson. The said the school would remain closed, pending the outcome of an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures as well as the conduct of its officials – in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines. New Telegraph learnt that the government’s de-cision is sequel to the investigation and the suspicion that the five-year-old pupil drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school. The state government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said the police are currently investigating the matter. “A preliminary probe by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school. “The ministry is concerned about the safety of the pupils, hence the need for intervention. The school will remain closed until all the required approval processes are concluded. Parents are advised to note the closure and wait for the conclusion of the administrative investigation,” she said.

 

