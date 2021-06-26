Lagos govt, stakeholders harp on pathway to explore tourism potential

In commitment to the Lagos State government agenda of using tourism to boost the state economic development, the state Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in conjunction with different stakeholders in the tourism and culture value chain of the state last week held a two summit in Ikeja, the state capital, to strategise on ways of exploring the tourism resources of the state.

The tourism Commissioner, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile – Yusufu led the state government team to the event where she and her team intimated the audience with the tourism agenda of the state while a number of speakers, including Ikechi Uko, organiser of Akwaaba Africa Travel Market, Dr. Adun Okupe, tourism consultant, Red Clay Tourism Advisory and Faculty, Strategy Lagos Business School, Gani Tarzan Balogun of Tarzan Jetty and Isaac Moses of Goge Africa as well as Anago Osho, made presentations on diverse topics.

At the end of the two days summit, which was moderated by Nneka Isaac – Moses of Goge Africa, a broad based communiqué was issued on the resolutions reached, with focus how best to achieve the tourism dream of the state and roles expected from the different stakeholders as well as some of the projects that need to be embarked on.

Some of the notable issues include: Efforts should be geared towards fine-tuning strategy that will showcase and sell ‘The Best of Lagos’ to potential tourists who are desirous of finding the best experience of entertainment, fun and relaxation and value for their money; Strengthening and improving on innovation by offering authentic, affordable experiences and also having packages that meet the needs of potential local travellers will play a pivotal role in achieving the intention to reposition tourism activities in the State; To create t o u r i s m desks in all local counci l areas of the state where it will be easier for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to take inventory of the various tourism sites in these localities and put in place necessary plans and provisions for them towards developing domestic tourism; The summit should hold quarterly in the five divisions of the state, driven by stakeholders because it has proved to be a veritable platform for cross fertilisation of ideas and the development of Lagos State’s position on tourism growth and development;In view of the crucial role and contributions of Lagos State tourism as the third most visited tourism city in Africa, it is essential for all the tourism stakeholders to collaborate with the ministry in order to make Lagos a choice destination for tourists; Explore community based tourism by focusing on culture, festivals, heritage and further explore tourism sites to attract more tourist; The state government’s focus on tourism infrastructure will be the quickest way to enhance the development and sustainability of domestic tourism; Reinforce what Lagosians already see and scale them up; e.g. entertainment, weddings, owambe of all Kinds, night outings, beach activities and religious holiday activities to mention but a few: In an attempt to convert 20 million Lagosians into tourists, there is the need to draw a new picture, open new Vistas and reintroduce Lagosians to the real Lagos in order to change the narrative and retell the Story of Lagos; Take advantage of 20 million prospects in order to boost Lagos economy; thus making tourism one of the major contributors to the revenue generation and GDP growth; Stakeholders should focus on the budget/economy and mid -scale segments – pricing as a key issue and; Stakeholders should leverage on the strong educational opportunity embedded within tourism in order to expand their horizons and enhance their quality of life from the supply side of the industry.

Like this: Like Loading...