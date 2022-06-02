News

Lagos govt steps up action on alternatives as Okada ban takes off

The Lagos State Government yesterday said it was intensifying efforts to cushion the effect of the motorcycles (aka Okada) ban, which took effect yesterday. In a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, said government was not oblivious of the diificulties and pains associated with the ban. The statement reads: “The Lagos State Government wishes to put on record the remarkable cooperation of Lagosians on the commercial motorcycles ban, which took effect today in six local governments.

“The compliance was significant in Surulere, Apapa, Eti-Osa, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Ikeja. It is the first phase of the ban, which was announced on May 18 by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, following security and safety concerns. “Sanwo-Olu assures Lagos residents and visitors that his Administration will not leave them to their own devices; it “will continue to work towards the achievement of an efficient intermodal transportation system (water, rail and road) that will be the pride of all”.

“Lagos residents stayed off the motorcycles, also known as “Okada”, as the government rolled out alternatives to cushion likely effects of the ban in many areas. “Many small buses, under the First Mile and Last Mile Scheme, were rolled out extensively in Surulere, Gbagada, Lekki, LagosIsland and other parts of Lagos. “A number of taxi cabs under the LAGRIDE scheme were deployed in Lagos Island, Ikeja, Surulere, Lekki and other places. “The waterways were also busy as Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) put more ferries on their routes. “Law enforcement agencies seized many motorcycles today. They will all be crushed on Friday in the presence of the media.”

 

News

Kogi police arrest anti-Buhari group in Lokoja

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir LOKOJA

Kogi State police command yesterday confirmed the arrest of two people alleged to have instigated a smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari in the state. Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Edeh, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were arrested in the wee hours of Monday, carrying out a smear campaign against President Buhari in Lokoja. […]
News

Trump sues niece, NY Times over tax story

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former US President Donald Trump is suing his niece and the New York Times over a 2018 article that alleged he was involved in “dubious tax schemes”. The lawsuit, filed in New York, accuses Mary Trump and newspaper reporters of being “engaged in an insidious plot” to obtain confidential documents, reports the BBC. It […]
News

#EndSARS protests: US shuts embassy in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States has shut its embassy in Lagos following the crisis that has erupted in the state as a result of the #EndSARS protests. US nationals in Nigeria have also been urged to keep a low profile as a result of the violence that has rocked the nationwide demonstrations. The US mission said […]

