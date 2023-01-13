News

Lagos govt tasks housing ministry staff on innovation

The Lagos State Government has challenged its workforce in the Ministry of Housing to redouble efforts in evolving strategies for resolution of challenges, to drive development in the sector. This is contained in a statement by Mrs Adeola Salako, spokesperson for the Lagos State Ministry of Housing. Salako said the commissioner in the ministry, Mr Moruf Akinderu- Fatai, gave the charge at the End of year/New Year get-together party organised for members of staff by the ministry in Alausa. Akinderu-Fatai urged the staff to be more dedicated and diligent in discharging their duties in order to speedily achieve the goals of the greater Lagos dream. He thanked and commended the members of staff for their support in year 2022 towards actualisation of visions of the state through the completion of various Housing projects.

According to him, there is a need for the Housing Team to rejig their efforts and be more steadfast than before. He added that “current challenges in the housing sector require deeper thinking and harder work”. Akinderu-Fatai said the event was organised to acknowledge the contributions of the staff to the achievements of the state government in the sector. “All that was attained was as a result of team effort,” he said. The commissioner gave all praises to God that despite the turbulence and hazards of year 2022, God in His infinite mercy granted them grace to witness a new year.

He urged all public servants in Lagos State to see it as a duty to go out en masse to exercise their civic right to vote in the forthcoming general elections to sustain dividends of democracy. Earlier in his opening remark, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Kamar Olowoshago, also thanked the staff for their support, saying it made his duties easier. Olowoshago said improvement of workers welfare was one of the strategic moves by the State Government led by Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. “The Lagos State government is intentional about improving the lots of its workers and will leave no stone unturned in promoting their well-being,” he said. The permanent secretary urged Civil Servants to reciprocate the kind gesture of the governor by redoubling their efforts in the discharge of their responsibilities.

 

Our Reporters

