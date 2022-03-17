Metro & Crime

Lagos govt to LASTMA: Stop tarnishing govt's image, reduce overzealousness

The Lagos State Government yesterday urged officials of the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to reduce being overzealous and try to increase their professionalism while discharging their duties. The state government described the officers as the face and image of the Government and thus should desist from any behaviour capable of bringing the government’s image to disrepute. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago, disclosed this while announcing the deployment of a special team comprising Lagos State Traffic Manage-ment Authority, Lagos State Parks Monitoring Committee, Removal of Abandoned Vehicle Committee and Ministry of Transportation Taskforce to the identified traffic choke points within the metropolis in order to ease traffic in the areas.

He said: “I want you to reduce your over zealousness just as you increase your professionalism. You are the face and image of the state government and thus should desist from any behavior capable of bringing the image of government to disrepute. Let your interaction with members of the public be corrective inclined than punitive.” Also speaking at a meeting with the Zonal Commanders of LASTMA at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka revealed that the team will work together to bring sanity to the commercial activities in areas that are prone to traffic gridlock.

Disclosing the affected areas, Fayinka highlighted Oshodi (Charity, Arena, Brown), Cele, Ojota, Ketu/Sunami, Mile 12/Owode, Iyana Ipaja/Abeokuta, Onipanu inward Anthony, Elediye inward Palmgrove, Jakande Gate, Ikotun Junction, Igando, Ikeja Under Bridge, Ikorodu Roundabout and Idumota as the identified traffic choke points, assuring that the sole aim of the deployed team is focused on reduction of traffic towards improved travel time. In his response, the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, reaffirmed the commitments of the Agency to deliver on its core objective and statutory responsibility.

 

