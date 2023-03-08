News

Lagos guber: Artisans, technicians back Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

Artisans and technicians in Lagos State have pledged their support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election. Sanwo-Olu is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Saturday’s gubernatorial poll. The artisans and technicians under the umbrella of the Association of Lagos Artisans and Technicians (ASLAT) said they benefitted from Sanwo-Olu’s good governance and would reciprocate the gesture by voting for him.

The association declared their support for the governor as well as the APC candidates for the House of Assembly election during a press conference in Ikeja yesterday. The press conference was addressed by the Executive Secretary of ASLAT, Mr. Adesina Akinyemi, as well as President Lawrence Ajayi and Chairman, of the Board of Trustees, Asiwaju Jacob Fayeun. Akinyemi said the Sanwo- Olu administration had invested massively in the capacity building of over 35, 000 Lagos artisans and technicians through training and retraining, and also empowered them with modern tools and machinery.

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Produce plan to curtail flood in 90 days, Buhari orders minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, to lead and coordinate with the Ministries of Environment and Transportation as well as state governments to develop a Comprehensive Plan of Action for Preventing Flood Disasters in Nigeria. He directed the minister to present the plan to him within the next […]
News

Benue is under siege by herdsmen attacks, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday again raised the alarm that the state was under siege by armed militia herdsmen attacks. This is as he reiterated his call on the people of the state to rise up and defend themselves from external attacks by the invaders. The governor spoke in Adoka in Otukpo Local […]
News

Exercise Still Water: 116 hoodlums arrested in Lagos rail line, other areas

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of its efforts to restore sanity to parts of Lagos State, troops of ‘Exercise Still Water’ in the early hours of yesterday embarked on a raid in the Oshodi area of the state, arresting 116 suspected hoodlums, some of whom were allegedly preparing to go on operation. Recovered from some of the suspects […]

