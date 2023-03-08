Lagos guber: Artisans, technicians back Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

Artisans and technicians in Lagos State have pledged their support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election. Sanwo-Olu is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Saturday’s gubernatorial poll. The artisans and technicians under the umbrella of the Association of Lagos Artisans and Technicians (ASLAT) said they benefitted from Sanwo-Olu’s good governance and would reciprocate the gesture by voting for him.

The association declared their support for the governor as well as the APC candidates for the House of Assembly election during a press conference in Ikeja yesterday. The press conference was addressed by the Executive Secretary of ASLAT, Mr. Adesina Akinyemi, as well as President Lawrence Ajayi and Chairman, of the Board of Trustees, Asiwaju Jacob Fayeun. Akinyemi said the Sanwo- Olu administration had invested massively in the capacity building of over 35, 000 Lagos artisans and technicians through training and retraining, and also empowered them with modern tools and machinery.

Like this: Like Loading...